Astronaut shares his first video of Earth taken from the space. Watch viral video

Victor Glover is presently on SpaceX Crew Dragon and a resident of the International Space Station.

Trisha Sengupta
The clip has gathered more than 1.7 million views.
The clip has gathered more than 1.7 million views.
         

Victor Glover, an astronaut, recently shared his first video of the Earth taken from space on Twitter. The mesmerising video has won people over. Chances are, it’ll leave you amazed too.

Glover is presently on SpaceX Crew Dragon and a resident of the International Space Station. “My first video from space! Looking at the Earth through the window of Dragon Resilience. The scale of detail and sensory inputs made this a breathtaking perspective!” he wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared, it has gathered more than 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Stunning! It makes me so happy that you are finally in space witnessing such beauty!” wrote a Twitter user. “Everything we know is on that little blue marble. Seeing it from this perspective makes all the stupid petty things we fight over look like children bickering by comparison,” shared another. “Thanks Mr. Glover. These unique perspectives should be experienced by everyone. One’s view of our planet from space is an accomplishment in itself. I can only imagine how you could feel looking down at the earth from space. The appreciation for what we have is much overlooked,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

