Baby koala clings onto dog, thinks the canine is its mother. Watch adorable video

The video, captured and shared by YouTube user Henry, shows the koala joey holding onto the dog firmly.

Oct 12, 2019 17:57 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People had a lot to say about the video.
People had a lot to say about the video. (YouTube/Henry)
         

A video involving a dog and a baby koala is the latest thing on the Internet that is making people say “aww.” And, there is a chance that you will feel the same way too.

The video, captured and shared by YouTube user Henry, shows the koala joey holding onto the dog firmly – while the later is running around with a confused look on its face. The dog repeatedly tries to shake off the joey from its back, but fails.

“One early morning I let my dog Tony out for toileting and then this happened...” Henry wrote while sharing the video. The caption further explains that the 4-month-old Koala lives in his yard. Though the joey started “living independently,” turns out it’s not used to stay away from its “mother’s pouch or back.” Probably that’s the reason the baby hopped onto the dog’s back.

While talking about his dog’s nature Henry explains that “Tony is extremely friendly and tolerable” and it “won’t hurt the baby Koala.”

“I shoot the video because it is really fun and unusual. I’m sure the cuteness of the two will bring most people fun and pleasure! Thanks!” he concludes the post with these lines.

Take a look at the video:

People had a lot to say about the video. While some were simply happy and called it adorable, there were a few who showed their concerns for both the animals. A few also commented about the gentleness of the canine.

“Aww that’s so sweet,” wrote a Facebook user. “How beautiful is that,” commented another. “He was so tolerant of this cute little hitchhiker?” wrote a third. “Wow so cute adorable,” commented a fourth. “Poor pooch had no idea what was going on,” commented a fifth.

“Not cute at all. Where is its mum? Was a carer called to come and help it? Did the dog’s humans think it was funny to put the joey on the dog?” angrily wrote a sixth.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 17:37 IST

