Bihar residents offer food to people on Mizoram-bound train, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweets video

it-s-viral

Updated: May 31, 2020 19:40 IST

Just three days after tweeting a heartwarming video of passengers onboard a special Mizoram-bound train giving away their food to Assam floods victims, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared another clip detailing a similar situation. And now many are suggesting that it shows the true ‘spirit of India.’

This time, the chief minister shared a video that shows Bihar residents offering food packets to people onboard a special train returning to Mizoram. The incident took place during a brief halt of the Shramik Special Train at Bihar’s Begusarai.

“Goodness for goodness. India is beautiful when flooded with love,” Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote and shared the video.

In the 30-second video, volunteers rush towards the halted train. They then distribute food packets to the passengers onboard the train.

Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return!

Goodness for goodness.#India is beautiful when flooded with #Love pic.twitter.com/6aPs3BQoc1 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 30, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.8 lakh views – and counting. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 14,600 likes and more than 4,500 retweets.

This act of humanity tugged at the heartstring of many and people dropped various appreciative comments.

“Totally melt my heart. This is the India I know and love. God bless you all for your kindness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Tears of joy! This is the spirit of India. Thanks for sharing sir,” expressed another. “Moment like this is the true reflection of unity and brotherhood which binds our country together,” commented a third.