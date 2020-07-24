e-paper
Biryani becomes most ordered dish during lockdown, says this report

Indians ordered biryani over “5.5 lakh times” from their favourite restaurants.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 24, 2020 19:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
New Delhi
Biryani has topped the list of most ordered dishes for the fourth year in a row, the food delivery platform noted.
Biryani has topped the list of most ordered dishes for the fourth year in a row, the food delivery platform noted. (pixabay.com)
         

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown saw many people turning chefs overnight, but those who could not turned to online delivery of food. And not just any food, as per a new report, Indians “craved the most for Biryani” during the lockdown.

The “StatEATistics report: The Quarantine Edition” from food delivery platform Swiggy found that Indians ordered biryani over “5.5 lakh times” from their favourite restaurants.

The new normal might have opened a pandora’s box of behavioral changes, but some old habits die hard like the love for Biryani, which took the top spot for overall orders. It was followed by butter naan and masala dosa at 3,35,185 and 3,31,423, respectively.

Biryani has topped the list of most ordered dishes for the fourth year in a row, the food delivery platform noted.

Indians didn’t forget to indulge their sweet tooth in the uncertain months of lockdown. Their favourite comfort food during the lockdown period was the moist and decadent Choco Lava cake, ordered around 1,29,000 times.

“The humble Gulab Jamun (84,558) and chic Butterscotch Mousse cake (27,317) followed suit,” said the report derived from Swiggy’s order analysis in the past few months across cities that it is present in.

Also, as birthday parties moved to video calls, and virtual cake cutting sessions, according to the food delivery platform, it delivered nearly “1,20,000 cakes” to complete these celebrations.

According to the report, on average, “65,000 meal orders” were placed by 8 pm each day to make sure food arrived in time for dinner. “It was the busiest hour for Swiggy delivery partners and restaurants. On average, they (customers) chose to tip Rs.23.65, with one particularly generous customer tipping Rs. 2500!,” it added.

For those who only relied on home-made food during the quarantine, Swiggy delivered a whooping 323 million kgs of onions and 56 million kgs of bananas through its grocery section and hence ensured that its consumers were all stocked up.

That said, it also took care of the ‘quick-fix meal’ tribe -- consumers who resort to the evergreen college hacks of living on instant noodles.

“Around 3,50,000 packets of this ideal easy to cook meal were ordered during the lockdown,” it said.

In all, Swiggy delivered 40 million orders across food, groceries, medicines and other household items during India’s lockdowns. It also delivered over 73,000 bottles of sanitizers and hand wash along with 47,000 face masks as the definition of ‘essentials’ changed during these uncertain times.

top news
'Confident Governor won't buckle under pressure to defer assembly session': Gehlot
‘Confident Governor won’t buckle under pressure to defer assembly session’: Gehlot
'No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying': MLA in Pilot camp
‘No bouncers are guarding us, nor are we ill or crying’: MLA in Pilot camp
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
First dose of Covid-19 candidate Covaxin administered to 30-yr-old at AIIMS Delhi
'I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji': Kohli after 2014 England debacle
‘I came back and spoke to Sachin paaji’: Kohli after 2014 England debacle
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
China reacts to UK envoy's remarks on India-China stand off
China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel's big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
