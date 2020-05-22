e-paper
‘Break the Chain’ cartoon campaign inaugurated by Kerala health minister talks about social distancing and more

A number of well-known cartoonists participated in the event and painted cartoons on walls to spread awareness amongst people about the campaign.

it-s-viral Updated: May 22, 2020 12:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
The campaign’s slogan is ‘SMS’, which stands for - wash hands using soap or sanitiser, wear masks and keep social distancing.
Health Minister K K Shailaja inaugurated the Kerala Cartoon Academy’s ‘Break the Chain’ campaign on Thursday.

The campaign’s slogan is ‘SMS’, which stands for - wash hands using soap or sanitiser, wear masks and keep social distancing.

A number of well-known cartoonists participated in the event and painted cartoons on walls to spread awareness amongst people about the campaign.

Appreciating the academy’s initiative, the health minister said, “The academy has introduced the campaign in five cities as of now and is spreading awareness with the help of this campaign. Further, they will continue in all major cities.”

Dr Mohammad Asheel, Executive Director of Social Security Mission said, “In the first phase, 14 cities in 14 districts are selected to complete cartoon drawings. In the next phase, it will be extended to 28 cities.”

During the campaign, the minister also talked about the COVID-19 spread. “Now new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported after more people came to Kerala. We should be careful and prevent it from spreading,” she told ANI.

“Though the world has approved of our protocol, standard operating methods and quarantine methods, the number of patients will increase in the coming days. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have to follow the quarantine protocol strictly. Committees under ward members in local bodies should monitor people in quarantine. Otherwise, our state will be in a problematic situation. People should follow the directions of the health department and the Chief Minister. The CM has said that we will survive this situation. We should stand together and co-operate with the government to fight against COVID-19,” she added. (ANI)

