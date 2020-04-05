‘Break the outbreak song’ by Ministry of Railways is filled with good advice against COVID-19

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 22:02 IST

Highlights Ministry of Railways posted an almost-2-minute video on Twitter

It is actually a song with tips against COVID-19

It is titled “Break the outbreak song”

The Ministry of Railways has posted a special video to motivate people to stay at home and practice prime sanitization in the fight against coronavirus. However, this is no ordinary video. It is actually a song with tips against COVID-19. Titled “Break the Outbreak Song”, the song is set to ‘I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0’ a remake of the iconic ‘I am a Disco Dancer’ from the film Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakrabarty.

Almost two-minutes-long, the video was shared alongside text which reads, “This #lockdown, let’s keep ourselves entertained with ‘Break the outbreak song’ & be safe by continuously washing your hands, staying indoors & maintaining #socialdistancing”.

The tweet also has a catchy verse from the song spelt out for people to read. It says, “Say ‘YOU’ Say ‘WE’ Say ‘WILL’ ‘FIGHT CORONA’ WE WILL, WE WILL FIGHT CORONA !! #IndiaFightsCorona”.

This #lockdown, let's keep ourselves entertained with "Break the outbreak song" & be safe by continuously washing your hands, staying indoors & maintaining #socialdistancing.



Say 'YOU'



Say 'WE'



Say 'WILL'



'FIGHT CORONA'



WE WILL, WE WILL FIGHT CORONA !!#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/jhTsDJJ6cZ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 5, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to this creative health messaging effort. One individual wrote, “Fight with Corona”. While another shared this picture:

It is pleasant to see that the Ministry of Railways is trying to keep people well-informed in a creative manner about the best practices against COVID-19. What are your thoughts on this video?