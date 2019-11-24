e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Cows in Ayodhya to get special winter coats this year

Niraj Shukla further said that the first delivery will arrive in November end and each cow coat costs Rs 250-300.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ayodhya
The bulls will have coats made only of jute, while cows coats will have two layers.
The bulls will have coats made only of jute, while cows coats will have two layers.(Pixabay)
         

With winter setting in, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has decided to buy jute coats for the cows staying in different shelters of the holy city.

Niraj Shukla, Nagar Nigam Commissioner of Ayodhya, said, “We are in the process of getting the cow coats made. This scheme will be implemented in three-four phases. First we are starting with Baishingpur cow shelter, which houses around 1,200 cattle including 700 bulls and the rest being cows and calves. We have initially placed order for 100 cow coats for the calves.”

Shukla further said that the first delivery will arrive in November end and each cow coat costs Rs 250-300.

“Three layer coats for the calves are being prepared. We have asked for the use of soft clothes for the calves in the innermost layer apart from the jute which provides warmth to the body.”

The commissioner said the coats for the cows and bulls will have separate designs. The bulls will have coats made only of jute, while cows coats will have two layers. “We thought of getting coats stitched for the cows as they keep falling off,” he added.

Shukla further said, “The cow shelter will also have a bonfire to save the cows from extreme cold. Paddy straw will be put on the floor to provide warmth to the cattle if they choose to sit.”

Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said, “our focus is on the service of cows. We are developing other cow shelters also and will make them the best in the state.”

tags
top news
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News