Derpy cat falls into an empty cardboard box while playing detective. Watch

Derpy cat falls into an empty cardboard box while playing detective. Watch

We just hope this cutie is ‘feline’ okay after that fall.

May 15, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cat’s investigation only went from south from here.
The cat's investigation only went from south from here.
         

We all probably know the feeling of doing something risky. There is always that one moment when we know it can all go south. It is usually how one reacts in that particular moment which defines the outcome of the entire circumstance. Well, this cat video, that showcases a feline falling to its predictable descend, epitomises those risky times and all the emotions associate with them.

This clip was posted on TikTok on April 25. Shared from cat mom, Monica Phillips’s account, the video has been captioned, “I knew this was gonna happen”.

The recording starts with the camera focused on a cat that is standing on a trash can, of sorts. The feline is seen leaning over to inspect some empty boxes. Its investigation continues while simultaneously intensifying as the film progresses. The kitty soon leaves its grounding from the dustbin and fully balances its little body on the boxes.

Now, cats are known for being agile and gracious but hoping that the edges of some empty cardboard boxes would support the weight of that glorious four-legged body is naivety. Before you know it, the kitty loses its balance and its furry body submerges fully into the box. The video ends with the pet parent approaching her child who is aggressively shaking its back-paws and tail, asking for help.

This clip currently has over 2.5 million views and almost 2000 comments on the video-sharing application.

@mooonini

I knew this was gonna happen 😂😂 ##cat ##poppy ##kitten ##idiot ##catsoftiktok ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ I just did a bad thing bill wurtz - cameron.tr

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this derpy cat. One person said, “Wow cats can go from being plump to flat in 2 seconds”. Another individual wrote, “More proof that cats are shapeshifters”.

A TikToker even tried to guess the cats narrative when commenting, “If it fitz, I sitz... but now’s not the time”.

What are your thoughts on this highly flexible but slightly derpy feline?

