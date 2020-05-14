e-paper
Elephant calf charges at a tourist vehicle, then quickly retreats. Adorable video will break the cuteness barometer

Elephant calf charges at a tourist vehicle, then quickly retreats. Adorable video will break the cuteness barometer

The video shows a baby elephant standing in the middle of a road with its herd.

Updated: May 14, 2020 19:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows a baby elephant standing in the middle of a road with its herd.
The video shows a baby elephant standing in the middle of a road with its herd.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Elephants are the gentle giants that most people love but do you know what is better than them? It’s the baby elephants. Thanks to the Internet, the videos of these fuzzy-headed adorable creatures never fail to amuse and amaze people. Be it a tiny one chasing a buffalo or trying to take its first steps, these videos are sweet and lovable. Such a video was recently shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sushant Nanda and to call it cute is an understatement.

The video shows a baby elephant standing in the middle of a road with its herd. Eventually, it notices a tourist vehicle and charges towards it. It even tries to scare away the hoomans and in a way that will make you say ‘aww’ for sure. Finally, probably releasing that it’s not such a good idea to do so, it runs back to its herd.

“Learning to charge early in life,” with this caption Nanda shared the video on Twitter.

“Cute,” “lovely,” and “adorable” are some of the many adjectives people used to express their reactions to the video. A Twitter user also tried to guess what the tiny tot may be thinking, “Don’t laugh at me, humans. I’m scary!”

Another user of the micro-blogging site, quite rightly, tweeted, “Baby elephants are a lot like dog puppies” and we couldn’t agree more.

This absolutely endearing video was taken back in 2012 and again came to the limelight after being shared by Nanda. It was captured in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia.

What do you think of the baby elephant?

