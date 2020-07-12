Elephant helps its friend climb out over a fence, video will remind you of your bestie. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 19:25 IST

The virtue of friendship is probably one of the most precious things one can possess. Be it just chilling out on a lazy afternoon or helping one another during tough times, friends are always there when you need them. In the animal kingdom, the picture is more or less the same and one clip of two elephant bros is here to prove the case. Chances are that this clip will remind you of all those times when you and your bestie had each other’s back.

The clip, though old, was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen. It shows two young elephants. One elephant is seen behind a fence while the other stands in front of it. A few seconds into the clip, the one inside the fence tries to scramble out over the top of the fence. The other elephant tries its best to help out its friend and gives it a playful kick when its friend successfully comes out.

“Dedicated to the true friends who stand always by our side. The emotions in this video will melt your heart,” describes the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Dedicated to the true friends who stand always by our side. The emotions in this video will melt your heart. #Elephants #Shared pic.twitter.com/naEP0ubC1L — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 12, 2020

Posted on July 12, the clip has garnered over 42,500 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some pointed out the uncanny similarity of the two elephant bros with their friends, others found the clip extremely cute.

“Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge,” writes a Twitter user, quoting a famous line from the movie Sholay which portrayed the friendship between Jai and Veeru. “This is so cute and lovely,” says another. “Aww, just like human kids,” points out a third.

“This is me and my bestie trying to get out of a tight spot,” comments a fourth.

Did the clip remind you of your BFF too?