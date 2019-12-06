e-paper
Forest official shares video of Chennai zoo’s revived lake, wins Twitter

Shared by IFS official Sudha Ramen on Twitter, the video shows a water-filled lake surrounded by several trees.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:57 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The lake is located inside Chennai’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park.
The lake is located inside Chennai’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park. (Twitter/@SudhaRamenIFS)
         

An official of Indian Forest Service recently shared a video which has now captured the attention of people and for all the right reasons. The video shows a lake inside a Chennai zoo in a revived state which had previously dried up completely.

Shared by IFS official Sudha Ramen on Twitter, the video shows a water-filled lake surrounded by several trees.

“This was the lake that was dead and dried up a year back,” she wrote while sharing the video just a day back on December 5. “This was the lake that had missed its bird guests. This was one of the water bodies we had worked hard to revive and rejuvenate,” added Ramen.

In the following line she wrote that after the lake was revived the birds also came back, along with that the smiles of the people who worked hard to make it possible. “Work is pleasure,” she further added in concluded her post.

While replying to her own post she further informed that the lake is located inside Chennai’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) which is also known as Vandalur Zoo.

Take a look at the video which has amazed many:

She further shared a collage of before and after images of the lake.

Twitter couldn’t stop praising the forest officer. There were many who congratulated her for a job well done, others were simply happy to see the transformation. Here’s how they reacted:

Some also asked how they can revive dried lakes at their locality. To which, the IFS officer tweeted:

While replying to some of the tweets, Ramen – in a humble manner – wrote that it’s a team effort which helped in the revival of the dead lake.

What do you think of the lake’s transformation?

