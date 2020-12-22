e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / French beatboxing group aces title song of Scam 1992. Video is too good to miss

French beatboxing group aces title song of Scam 1992. Video is too good to miss

“This is some next level beatboxing,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:23 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows members of French beatboxing group Berywam.
The image shows members of French beatboxing group Berywam.(Instagram/@berywam)
         

If you have seen the popular web series Scam 1992, then you may be familiar with its foot-tapping title track. Now, a beatboxing group from France named Berywam have created a catchy rendition of the song. You may wish to watch this video, which shows the group beatboxing the track, on a loop.

The clip, shared on the group’s Instagram page, has grabbed netizens’ attention. The video shows the members Beatness, Rythmind, WaWad and Beasty performing the track solely with sounds created from their mouth, without any instruments. “For all our Indian family. Cover of SCAM 1992,” reads the caption.

Check out the mind-blowing recording:

Shared on December 4, the clip has garnered over 9.7 lakh views along with numerous comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop appreciating the talented group and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the clip.

“Ohmagooosh! This is crazy,” wrote an Instagram user. “You guys killed it,” commented another. “This is some next level beatboxing,” said a third.

What do you think of this video?

tags
top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In