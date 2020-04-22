He went to bed with late wife’s pic every night, so a caregiver did this. Watch heartwarming video

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:58 IST

A video of a teary-eyed elderly man has left people emotional and the story behind the incident is extremely heartening. British war veteran Ken Bembow stays in an assisted living facility and one of the caregivers noticed that every day he takes a photograph of his late wife to the bed. Realizing that sleeping next to a picture in a glass frame may turn out to be risky, the caregiver Kia Mariah Tobin came up with an idea. She presented him with a pillow with his late wife’s face on it. The entire incident was captured on camera and now after being shared on Facebook it has left people with a warm fuzzy feeling.

“We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t here with us anymore,” the care home where Bembow is staying shared on Facebook. The caption then details how Tobin gifted him the pillow. The video shows the elderly man’s reaction to this wonderful present.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered over 3.6 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. With tons of comments, people couldn’t stop praising the young caregiver for her heart touching gesture. A few could also relate to the emotion expressed by the man.

“What a lovely thing to do. I’m sure lots of residents in isolation would appreciate one. What a wonderful reaction, bless him,” wrote a Facebook user. “The only great thing about marriage is that the only love, two hearts of mutual loyalty. How beautiful & heartwarming,” expressed another.

“Absolutely beautiful. Warmed my heart before going out to work this morning. Just shows a small act of kindness can have such a huge impact. Well done to everyone, and to all carers across UK, you’re all doing a great job!” commented a third. “I cried watching this absolutely beautiful, amazing young lady, she should be so so proud of herself, and to the boss, you have a diamond working for you an absolute diamond,” wrote a fourth.

