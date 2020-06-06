Her birthday travel plans got cancelled, so she brought the airport and plane home. Watch

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:22 IST

Ask anyone who loves travelling and they’ll tell you a vacation starts right from the moment you step into the airport to board your flight. Even the hassle of security check or having to wait to finally board the flight and in fact the entire plane ride itself - all add up to make a great vacation. Now if you’re someone who misses all that, take cue from this woman and bring the vacation home to you.

Facebook user Dana Nicole Jondahl, a Saint Paul, Minnesota resident, couldn’t travel for her birthday this year so she did the next best thing she could. She brought the airport and the plane home to her. A video shows how she created the whole travel experience in her home complete with a TSA agent and a flight attendant.

The video shows Jondahl ‘reaching’ the airport, checking in her luggage, going through security check, boarding the inflatable flight and thoroughly enjoying the entire process.

Shared on May 13, the video has gone all kinds of viral with nearly 10,000 shares and more than 9,000 reactions. People have flooded her video with so many comments, praising her idea and appreciating the way she executed it.

“I love the creativity. This video truly made my day,” posted a Facebook user. “This is wonderful! So creative! Best thing I’ve seen on Facebook in a long time. Congratulations!” exclaimed another.

“Outstanding video (very creative) and hilarious,” wrote a third. “That TSA agent just got fired,” joked a fourth.

