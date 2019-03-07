Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Hillary Clinton shades Donald Trump with Mean Girls GIF. ‘Epic,’ says Twitter

Hillary Clinton’s tweet has gone viral and won over Twitter.

it's viral Updated: Mar 07, 2019 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hillary Clinton,Donald Trump,Mean Girls GIF
Hillary Clinton posted a tweet with a GIF from popular 2004 film Mean Girls. (AP)

Hillary Clinton out-shaded Donald Trump in a recent Twitter exchange and tweeple are here for it. During an interview, Hillary confirmed she isn’t running for the Presidential bid in 2020 and Donald Trump took this opportunity to throw a jibe at her. Hillary, however, posted a tweet that has since gone viral and won over Twitter.

“Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!” Trump tweeted on March 6.

Hillary, however, posted a tweet with nothing but a GIF from popular 2004 film Mean Girls as what many believe is the perfect reply to Trump’s retort.

Since being shared, the tweet has collected a ton of comments. From “epic” to “savage”, here’s how Twitter has reacted to the tweet.

What do you think of this Twitter exchange?

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:31 IST

tags

more from it s viral