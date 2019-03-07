Hillary Clinton shades Donald Trump with Mean Girls GIF. ‘Epic,’ says Twitter

Hillary Clinton out-shaded Donald Trump in a recent Twitter exchange and tweeple are here for it. During an interview, Hillary confirmed she isn’t running for the Presidential bid in 2020 and Donald Trump took this opportunity to throw a jibe at her. Hillary, however, posted a tweet that has since gone viral and won over Twitter.

“Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!” Trump tweeted on March 6.

"(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House." Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

Hillary, however, posted a tweet with nothing but a GIF from popular 2004 film Mean Girls as what many believe is the perfect reply to Trump’s retort.

Since being shared, the tweet has collected a ton of comments. From “epic” to “savage”, here’s how Twitter has reacted to the tweet.

This is the best tweet of 2019 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 6, 2019

I dunno, I think it's really nice of trump to let Hillary live in his head rent free... — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) March 5, 2019

Savage!!!! Love it! ❤️ — J Wright (@jillcw06) March 6, 2019

Get him 😂 pic.twitter.com/NbgpVAPICs — Shawn in Az 🌵 (@CaptainsLogAz) March 5, 2019

Best. Tweet. Ever. — Kacie Stetson (@KacieStetson) March 6, 2019

What do you think of this Twitter exchange?

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:31 IST