Holi 2020: Amul celebrates the festival of colours in ‘wholly maska’ way

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 11:36 IST

Giving out all the colourful festive vibes, India’s dairy giant Amul has dropped a colourful ad on their Twitter handle on the occasion and has left netizens impressed.

The company posted on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop the ad which shows a picture of the Amul mascot, the iconic girl, smearing colour denoting the festival. In the tweet they also wrote “#Amul Topical: Celebrating the festival of colours!”

The creative ad reads, “Holi masti, wholly maska!...Khilao, peela lao!”

Here’s what they tweeted:

As the post surfaced on the Internet, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “May this day bring peace and happiness for you Cherry blossom...Happy Holi.” Another wrote, “I don’t think water and colour celebrations should take place publicly because of corona.” A user commented and wrote, “Unbeatable.” “Stay away from chemical colours and intoxicants this Holi,” a user remarked.

On the day of Holi, people enjoy by splashing colours over each other and they also play with liquid colours. This part of playing with colours goes on till the end of the afternoon and in the evening people start off with preparing delicious meals.