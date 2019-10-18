e-paper
Hyderabad rolls out edible ‘Eat Cup.’ Twitter has thoughts

Made from natural grains, the product is completely edible and is capable of holding all kinds of beverages.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad
Eat Cup does not alter the taste of the contents, the company claims.
Eat Cup does not alter the taste of the contents, the company claims. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

Keeping with the growing demands of environmentally friendly products for serving and packaging food products and beverages, a Hyderabad-based company has introduced cups which can be eaten after consuming cold or hot beverages.

Made from natural grains, the product is completely edible and is capable of holding all kinds of beverages, the manufacturing company claims.

Named as ‘Eat Cup’, the product has been introduced by Hyderabad-based private limited company, which says that it is aimed at reducing the usage of other disposable alternatives which either require cutting of trees or are harmful to the human body.

Ashok Kumar, Executive Director, of the company producing these cups says, “Eat Cup is made from natural grain products and presents a viable alternative to both plastic and paper cups, and is a step forward in reducing their negative ecological impact and massive carbon footprint.”

News agency ANI also shared the news on Twitter.

People dropped all sorts of comments on this innovation:

According to the manufacturers, Eat Cup is suitable for all kinds of hot and cold beverages, soups, desserts, yoghurt etc. and stays crispy, without getting soggy, for up to 40 minutes. Since no artificial lining or coating is used, Eat Cup does not alter the taste of the contents, the company claims.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 14:22 IST

