‘If you come to road, I’ll come to your home,’ Bengaluru Police tweets lockdown message

A few policemen from the department have inscribed a message on the road at Nagenahalli check-post.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:46 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
The image shows the message written by the policemen.
The image shows the message written by the policemen. (Twitter/ANI)
         

To discourage people from venturing out on roads during the ongoing lockdown, different police departments are employing unusual – and sometimes entertaining – ways. It can be singing Hindi songs to highlight the importance of the ongoing situation or shaming lockdown violators by performing aarti. Now, Bengaluru traffic police has joined the trend too and in an interesting way.

A few policemen from the department have inscribed a message on the road at Nagenahalli check-post in the regional language. Translated it reads, “If you come to road, I’ll come to your home.”

News agency ANI shared the images of the same on Twitter. Here’s what they tweeted:

To fight the ongoing pandemic, India is under lockdown. Different authorities, including the police, are repeatedly urging people to practice social distancing and stay inside their homes.

(With inputs from ANI)

