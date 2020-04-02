‘If you come to road, I’ll come to your home,’ Bengaluru Police tweets lockdown message

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:46 IST

To discourage people from venturing out on roads during the ongoing lockdown, different police departments are employing unusual – and sometimes entertaining – ways. It can be singing Hindi songs to highlight the importance of the ongoing situation or shaming lockdown violators by performing aarti. Now, Bengaluru traffic police has joined the trend too and in an interesting way.

A few policemen from the department have inscribed a message on the road at Nagenahalli check-post in the regional language. Translated it reads, “If you come to road, I’ll come to your home.”

News agency ANI shared the images of the same on Twitter. Here’s what they tweeted:

Karnataka: In a bid to spread awareness against #coronavirus, Bengaluru Traffic Police at Nagenahalli checkpost wrote on the road, "If you come to road, I'll come to your home." (1.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/gzGOC8m1pZ — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

To fight the ongoing pandemic, India is under lockdown. Different authorities, including the police, are repeatedly urging people to practice social distancing and stay inside their homes.

(With inputs from ANI)