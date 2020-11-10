e-paper
Indian poet-diplomat’s anthems on planets of the solar system may amaze you

Abhay K’s anthems on Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Mercury and Sun are yet to be put to music.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
Abhay K is a well-known poet, editor and translator with eight published collections of poetry.
Abhay K is a well-known poet, editor and translator with eight published collections of poetry.(ANI)
         

Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K has penned anthems on all the planets of the solar system on the occasion of the 86th birth anniversary of Carl Sagan, the globally renowned astronomer and planetary scientist.

Abhay wrote the Earth Anthem in 2008 which was put to music in 2013. He wrote Moon Anthem in 2019 to mark the landing of Chandrayan-2 on the moon and later Mars Anthem in early 2020.

Renowned violinist Dr L Subramaniam has composed music for Earth Anthem and Moon Anthem and Kavita Krishnamurti has sung them, while the Kenyan artist ONDIKO Kevin has composed music for Mars Anthem and Kapnea has sung it.

Abhay’s Venus Anthem was published recently. His anthems on Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Mercury and Sun are yet to be put to music.

Abhay is a well-known poet, editor and translator with eight published collections of poetry to his credit and several edited books including recently released The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems. He has recently translated Kalidasa’s Meghdoot and Ritusamhara.

