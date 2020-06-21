International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga enthusiasts practise asanas in Delhi’s Lodhi Garden

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:00 IST

Ahead of International Yoga Day, several residents of the area around Lodhi Garden practised Yoga in the park on Saturday morning.

Those who came also included regular yoga practitioners.

“I come here almost every day at 5 in the morning. I have been doing yoga for two years. It’s very important to practice yoga if you want to stay fit,” said Sumitra Yadav, a resident.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Its sixth edition falls on Sunday, which also happens to have a solar eclipse day in several parts of north India, including Delhi.

This year, the day has come amidst Coronavirus pandemic. The Yoga practitioners are adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing.

The parks in the national capital, shut since March due to COVID-triggered lockdown, were allowed to open last month from 7 am to 10 am and from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.