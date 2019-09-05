e-paper
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat travels in Delhi metro, wins Twitter

This simple and down-to-earth gesture of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat won people’s hearts.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat standing in Delhi metro with mobile in his hand.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat standing in Delhi metro with mobile in his hand.
         

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is earning praise from tweeple and for all the right reasons. The Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat took everyone by surprise when he travelled in Delhi metro with general commuters - that also in a relatively crowded coach.

This simple and down-to-earth gesture of Shekhawat won people’s hearts and now they cannot stop talking about the minister.

Turns out, Shekhawat was visiting BJP leader Vipul Goal’s residence in Faridabad to attend Ganpati puja. That is when he decided to take the metro.

“What’s so surprising in that? Yes, I am a minister... so? Can’t I travel in a Metro train? It’s an enjoyable experience,” Shekhawat told IANS when being asked how being a minister, could he travel by a metro.

A few commuters identified the minister and shared his image on Twitter. In the images, he is seen dressed in the simplest of clothes and commuting by holding a hand rail inside the metro compartment. 

Soon, others started dropping comments on Shekhawat’s humble gesture. “We must appreciate his humble gesture,” wrote a Twitter user. “Well done sir, Good example for the other to follow,” commented another. He is true gentleman,” tweeted a third.

Born on October 3, 1967 at Mahroli village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, Shekhawat has studied in the Oxford University. In 2014, he secured a victory in the Lok Sabha polls by a margin of over four lakh votes.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 18:20 IST

