Kevin the doggo is a serial stealer of not just hearts but more. Watch

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:10 IST

Is he adorable? Yes. Is he fluffy? Yes. Is he a good boi? We want to say yes but this is where Kevin the dog’s human parents may disagree a little. Though he is all types of lovable, a recent post shared on this doggo’s Instagram account suggests that he is also a “little thief” – and no, we’re not talking about all the hearts he has stolen with his cuteness.

The video shows that besides hearts, the ball of fur also keeps on stealing other things from his human. Things like mobiles, toilet rolls, remotes, shoes, towels, golf gloves, and even poop bags.

“Lil’ Kev is a lil’ thief!,” with this caption the video was shared on Instagram and let us warn you that after seeing the video you may end up giving your heart to this furry cuteness.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over two lakh views and tons of comments. From telling how Kevin stole their hearts to praising him, people shared all sorts of reactions.

“Kev definitely stole my dad’s heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “Looks like an angel to me,” wrote another. “He protecc, he attacc, but most importantly you’re not getting your stuff back,” joked a third.

“He didn’t steal anything, apart from the golf glove. He definitely looked like he had no use for those whatsoever,” commented another while taking Kevin’s side. “Thief or just a good retriever,” punnily wrote another as Kevin is a golden retriever.

“Kevin is an angel, you’re simply a hooman who has issues sharing,” wrote an Instagram user and we can’t say that this individual is wrong.

What do you think of the video?

