Kid feeds milk to dogs, video of compassion will leave you emotional

Kid feeds milk to dogs, video of compassion will leave you emotional

The video was shared on the Streetdogsofbombay Instagram profile and has now won people over.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows the kid walking out of a gate with a bowl full of milk.
The video shows the kid walking out of a gate with a bowl full of milk.(Instagram/@streetdogsofbombay)
         

Have you heard the famous saying, “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted?” This video involving a kid and little puppies perfectly exemplifies that quote. It captures an act of kindness by the boy. Chances are his act of compassion will leave you emotional and inspired, all at the same time.

The video was shared on the Streetdogsofbombay Instagram profile and has now won people over.

The video shows the kid walking out of a gate with a bowl full of milk. He places it on the ground, then picks up two puppies sitting a bit far and brings them to the bowl. Set to title track of 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, the video is truly an worthy watch.

“Instead of a toy, wouldn’t be it great to gift a child with a small pet who would be a great friend.The kid will learn how to be a better person indeed by following virtues of the animals,” reads a part of the caption.

Take a look at the clip and the rest of the post.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 78.800 likes. It has also received tons of love-filled comments from people. There were several who shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the clip.

“Beautiful video,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow beta app bahut accha kaam kar rahe ho (son you’re doing something good). God bless you,” expressed another. “Best thing I saw on the Internet today,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

