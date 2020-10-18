e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Kylie Jenner bakes Halloween cookies with daughter Stormi. Video is as sweet as their treats

Kylie Jenner bakes Halloween cookies with daughter Stormi. Video is as sweet as their treats

Shared on the Kylie Jenner’s personal YouTube account, her video with Stormi is a little over eight minutes long.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 08:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Kylie Jenner baking with her daughter Stormi.
The image shows Kylie Jenner baking with her daughter Stormi. (YouTube/@Kylie Jenner)
         

In today’s edition of cute videos, here’s a clip featuring Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi. The video shows the mother-daughter duo rocking matching pyjamas while baking cookies for Halloween together.

Did we just hear an ‘aww’ from you? If so, then wait till you see the video, it’s so amazing that it may leave you with a massive smile on your face.

Shared on the makeup mogul’s personal YouTube account, the video is a little over eight minutes long. “Kylie Jenner: Halloween Cookies with Stormi,” says the caption shared with the video.

In the video, not only does the duo prepare delicious looking cookies, but in the process, they also reveal their Halloween costumes.

Since being shared, the Halloween cookie baking video of Kylie Jenner and Stormi has gained close to 18 million views. It also gathered tons of commented from people.

While some commented on the adorable mother-daughter moment, many pointed out how polite Stormi is.

“I love how Stormi is so well spoken and polite. It’s beautiful to see,” wrote an YouTube user. “This baby girl is an angel, this is when you realize that it doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor, education and humility are noticeable for miles. And it has nothing to do with money, you don’t need to pay to be honorable and kind,” praised another. “Why no one talking about how they dressing up as minions for Halloween,” said a third. “Such a precious moment,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Kylie Jenner shares adorable mother-daughter moment with Stormi. Watch

