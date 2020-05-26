e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Little boy helps older sister score a basketball shot in the sweetest way. Watch

Little boy helps older sister score a basketball shot in the sweetest way. Watch

it-s-viral Updated: May 26, 2020 20:01 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tomas helping Abby play basketball.
Tomas helping Abby play basketball.(Youtube)
         

Meet siblings Tomas and Abbey who’re making the Internet a happier place with their beautiful actions.This video which is going all kinds of viral shows little Tomas helping sister Abby score a basketball shot. The clip shows Tomas holding the portable basketball net down so his sister Abby, who’s on a wheelchair, can score a shot. This adorable gesture has struck a chord with people on the Internet collecting some incredibly heartwarming reactions.

The video has been shared by Tomas and Abbey’s father Greg Mac Curtain on his YouTube channel ‘Friends of Abby Mac’.

Abbey, short for Abigail, is nine-years-old. “Abby suffers from Leigh’s Disease which is an infantile form of Mitochondrial Disease,” explains a fundraising page. Abbey’s dad is running the Boston Marathon in her honour and the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to a team of researchers looking for a cure for the illness.

The page explains that while Abbey needs a wheelchair to get around and is non-verbal, she has an incredible zest for life as is apparent from this video of her.

The clip was also tweeted by former basketball player Rex Chapman with a caption saying, “This brother helping his sister get buckets is definitely the Twitter content I’m here for.” His tweet has collected over 6.2 million views, some 4 lakh likes and more than 71,000 retweets.

The video has collected a ton of heartening reactions from tweeple.

“This is what we all should be doing always. Thank-you little man for the reminder,” reads a comment. “These kids have such beautiful hearts, they have to have wonderful parents,” says another. “Everyone should be so lucky to have a brother like that,” reads a third.

“It amazes me the capacity for compassion, empathy & solidarity a 5-year-old can possess while adults can’t seem to find a common ground on most subjects; instead we choose to argue, ridicule & insult. We could learn a helluva lot from this 14-second video (myself included),” writes an individual.

What do you think about this adorable brother-sister duo?

tags
top news
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Delhi sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius as heatwave continues
Decoding the Centre’s plan for migrant workers, writes Ram Madhav
Decoding the Centre’s plan for migrant workers, writes Ram Madhav
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
We are not decision makers in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In