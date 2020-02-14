e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Mahendra Singh Dhoni shares pic of big cat, ‘tiger meets tiger’ say people

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shares pic of big cat, ‘tiger meets tiger’ say people

Mahendra Singh Dhoni clicked the tiger’s picture and shared it on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s post has gathered tons of reactions.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s post has gathered tons of reactions.(Instagram/M S Dhoni)
         

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, about an hour back, took to Instagram to share an image which has now created a stir among his fans and followers. Captain Cool shared the image of a tiger which he captured and later shared on the photo-sharing platform.

“When you spot the tiger on your own and he obliges you with just enough time to click a few pictures,” Dhoni wrote. Further adding, he captured the image while visiting Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh.

Since being shared the post quickly went viral. It’s clear from over 9.1 lakh views which it has garnered till now – and the numbers are only increasing.

Many wrote about the beauty of the picture. There were some who also expressed that they miss seeing Dhoni playing. However, most people expressed that Dhoni clicking image of the big cat is like a ‘tiger meeting another’. A few also addressed him as a lion.

“One tiger watching another,” wrote an Instagram user. “Tiger saw a tiger,” commented another. “Tiger himself capturing a tiger,” wrote a third. “We want to see you back in team India,” commented a fourth. “Finally, lion and tiger were together,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the picture shared by Mahendra Singh Dhoni?

