Man builds ‘car’ out of snow in Kashmir, detailing will surprise you. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:04 IST

Zubair Ahmad, a man hailing from Kashmir, is the latest topic of Twitter chatter because of his artistic abilities. With roads in Kashmir filled with heavy snowfall, Ahmad decided to do something which has now earned him accolades from social media. He made a car model entirely out of snow.

Several videos and images of his creation are now flooding the Internet. And, people cannot stop commenting how incredible they look. The thing which may capture your attention is the detailing done on the ‘snow car’ – it’s clear and elaborate.

Take a look the video of Ahmed building the car.

Turns out, making models out of snow is something which Ahmad is doing since he was a kid. It’s not just the recent ‘snow car’ which has wowed the locals. His previous creations too created quite a stir.

“I can build anything using snow, even Taj Mahal, I just need resources,” Ahmad told ANI. Further adding, he desires to create something which will be able to capture international attention.

People had a lot to say about the artist’s beautiful artwork. One Twitter user even tagged famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and mentioned this youth may give him a tough competition.

“Sudarsan Pattnaik you have serious competition. Ensemble of sand and snow sculpture,” wrote a Twitter user. “So creative,” commented another. “Awesome artwork!” exclaimed a third.

What do you think of the ‘snow car’?

(With inputs from ANI)