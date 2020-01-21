e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Man builds ‘car’ out of snow in Kashmir, detailing will surprise you. Watch

Man builds ‘car’ out of snow in Kashmir, detailing will surprise you. Watch

Zubair Ahmad is making models out of snow since childhood.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zubair Ahmad’s ‘snow car’ created quite a stir online.
Zubair Ahmad’s ‘snow car’ created quite a stir online. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Zubair Ahmad, a man hailing from Kashmir, is the latest topic of Twitter chatter because of his artistic abilities. With roads in Kashmir filled with heavy snowfall, Ahmad decided to do something which has now earned him accolades from social media. He made a car model entirely out of snow.

Several videos and images of his creation are now flooding the Internet. And, people cannot stop commenting how incredible they look. The thing which may capture your attention is the detailing done on the ‘snow car’ – it’s clear and elaborate.

Take a look the video of Ahmed building the car.

Turns out, making models out of snow is something which Ahmad is doing since he was a kid. It’s not just the recent ‘snow car’ which has wowed the locals. His previous creations too created quite a stir.

“I can build anything using snow, even Taj Mahal, I just need resources,” Ahmad told ANI. Further adding, he desires to create something which will be able to capture international attention.

People had a lot to say about the artist’s beautiful artwork. One Twitter user even tagged famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and mentioned this youth may give him a tough competition.

“Sudarsan Pattnaik you have serious competition. Ensemble of sand and snow sculpture,” wrote a Twitter user. “So creative,” commented another. “Awesome artwork!” exclaimed a third.

What do you think of the ‘snow car’?

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
In open letter, JDU leader outs Nitish Kumar’s ‘confessions’ about BJP
In open letter, JDU leader outs Nitish Kumar’s ‘confessions’ about BJP
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury - Report
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury - Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, full specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, full specs
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news