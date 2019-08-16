e-paper
Man parks his car on the side of road to play Pokemon Go on 8 phones

Washington State Patrol District 2 Public Information Officer, Trooper Rick Johnson, took to Twitter to share a photo of the phones.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:37 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Burien
Eight mobile phones in place shows the game Pokemon Go.
Eight mobile phones in place shows the game Pokemon Go. (AP File Photo)
         

A Washington state trooper who pulled over to help what he thought was a disabled vehicle found something else instead. He discovered the driver playing the video game Pokemon Go - simultaneously on 8 phones. The driver was stopped on the shoulder of Highway 518 in Burien, south of Seattle, on Tuesday evening.

Washington State Patrol District 2 Public Information Officer, Trooper Rick Johnson, took to Twitter to share a photo of the 8 phones. The image shows a blue foam square with the phones sitting in eight rectangular cutouts.

People dropped all kinds of comments on the post. “I can appreciate that someone is a big fan of something. That, however, is a bit much,” wrote a Twitter user. “8 cell phones? How much is this game (obsession) costing this guy every month?” asked another. “Only 8?” jokingly tweeted a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Trooper Rick Johnson later tweeted that said Sgt. Kyle Smith did not issue a ticket because he did not observe the car moving while the driver was using the phones. But Smith asked the driver to put the phones in the back seat and move along, because stopping on the shoulder is for emergencies only.

What do you think about this Pokemon Go fan?

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 11:37 IST

