Man’s tweet prompts sales for cook’s new food business, impresses netizens including chef Vikas Khanna

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:06 IST

Not too long ago, Ratan Tata shared a motivational message for entrepreneurs and start-ups trying to survive and thrive during the Covid-19 crises. Here is a novel entrepreneur who is illustrating what that advice looks like in action by starting her very own food business, with a little help from a particular well-wisher.

Meet Saroj Didi, a 47-year-old mother of three who has been working at Bengaluru resident, Ankit Vengulerkar’s house for the past year. Fluent in Kannada, Hindi, and English, Saroj Didi and her husband used to run a small eatery in Mangammanapalya before his death.

In a Twitter thread posted on July 24, Vengulerkar’s explained that Saroj Didi has wanted to start a home-cooked food business for the past few weeks. The two soon got together to start a venture that fosters this enterprising spirit and brings her incredible cooking to the door steps of many. Check out the Twitter thread highlighting Saroj Didi’s journey:

A thread on Saroj Didi. She's 47. Has 3 kids. Her husband & she used to run a small eating joint in Mangammanapalya. When her husband passed away, she shut down the business to look after her kids and raise them by doing housework.

She's fluent in Kannada, Hindi, English. pic.twitter.com/zyCS76yoOD — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020

If you live near HSR layout in Bangalore, and would like to get a tiffin service or any yummy food, please consider Saroj Didi. It'll help her earn extra income. And you'll get some super delicious food.

Thanks for your support & kindness. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8nF9jJRTB1 — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020

On July 24, Vengulerkar also shared a video on the micro-blogging application promoting Saroj Didi’s Mangalorean crab curry. The recording captured netizens’ attention and garnered over 16,100 views.

🦀🦀🦀

Who would like to eat some delicious home cooked Mangalore Crab curry?

I'm helping my cook Saroj Didi start a food business. Your support would mean the world.

₹300 for a portion. DM me if you're in Bangalore and want some.

Delivery charges would be as per @DunzoCare pic.twitter.com/jFQ5RDNQFB — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020

Tweeple reacted positively to the video and the initiative in general, which led to the entire first batch of crab curry being sold on the same date. The number of orders also increased steadily with pick-ups coming from JP Nagar to Indiranagar to Koramangala.

Thanks to all your love and support, Saroj Didi's Crab Curry got 10 orders today. Pick-ups from JP Nagar to Indiranagar to Koramangala.

So thrilled about the encouragement from everyone.

Infinite gratitude 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Xg2lp8c3Cd — Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 25, 2020

Indian Michelin star chef, Vikas Khanna also tweeted about Saroj Didi:

This makes me to SO HAPPY & PROUD.

Thank you @ankitv for doing this for Saroj Didi. 💪🏼

Would you deliver to NY. ❤️😍 https://t.co/3ABRQnZI1Z — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 25, 2020

Here is what Twitter users have to say about Saroj Didi’s initiative:

Great initiative — Kalyan Karmakar (@Finelychopped) July 24, 2020

Those are such good looking crabs! — Ramya J.S. D'Rozario (@samantha_rjsdr) July 24, 2020

What are your thoughts on this cook-cum-entrepreneur and Vengulerkar, who is helping her achieve her goals?