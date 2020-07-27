Man’s tweet prompts sales for cook’s new food business, impresses netizens including chef Vikas Khanna
Bengaluru resident, Ankit Vengulerkar is helping his cook, Saroj Didi, launch a food business.it-s-viral Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:06 IST
Not too long ago, Ratan Tata shared a motivational message for entrepreneurs and start-ups trying to survive and thrive during the Covid-19 crises. Here is a novel entrepreneur who is illustrating what that advice looks like in action by starting her very own food business, with a little help from a particular well-wisher.
Meet Saroj Didi, a 47-year-old mother of three who has been working at Bengaluru resident, Ankit Vengulerkar’s house for the past year. Fluent in Kannada, Hindi, and English, Saroj Didi and her husband used to run a small eatery in Mangammanapalya before his death.
In a Twitter thread posted on July 24, Vengulerkar’s explained that Saroj Didi has wanted to start a home-cooked food business for the past few weeks. The two soon got together to start a venture that fosters this enterprising spirit and brings her incredible cooking to the door steps of many. Check out the Twitter thread highlighting Saroj Didi’s journey:
A thread on Saroj Didi. She's 47. Has 3 kids. Her husband & she used to run a small eating joint in Mangammanapalya. When her husband passed away, she shut down the business to look after her kids and raise them by doing housework.— Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020
She's fluent in Kannada, Hindi, English. pic.twitter.com/zyCS76yoOD
If you live near HSR layout in Bangalore, and would like to get a tiffin service or any yummy food, please consider Saroj Didi. It'll help her earn extra income. And you'll get some super delicious food.— Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020
Thanks for your support & kindness. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8nF9jJRTB1
On July 24, Vengulerkar also shared a video on the micro-blogging application promoting Saroj Didi’s Mangalorean crab curry. The recording captured netizens’ attention and garnered over 16,100 views.
🦀🦀🦀— Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 24, 2020
Who would like to eat some delicious home cooked Mangalore Crab curry?
I'm helping my cook Saroj Didi start a food business. Your support would mean the world.
₹300 for a portion. DM me if you're in Bangalore and want some.
Delivery charges would be as per @DunzoCare pic.twitter.com/jFQ5RDNQFB
Tweeple reacted positively to the video and the initiative in general, which led to the entire first batch of crab curry being sold on the same date. The number of orders also increased steadily with pick-ups coming from JP Nagar to Indiranagar to Koramangala.
Thanks to all your love and support, Saroj Didi's Crab Curry got 10 orders today. Pick-ups from JP Nagar to Indiranagar to Koramangala.— Gadgetwala (@ankitv) July 25, 2020
So thrilled about the encouragement from everyone.
Infinite gratitude 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Xg2lp8c3Cd
Indian Michelin star chef, Vikas Khanna also tweeted about Saroj Didi:
This makes me to SO HAPPY & PROUD.— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 25, 2020
Thank you @ankitv for doing this for Saroj Didi. 💪🏼
Would you deliver to NY. ❤️😍 https://t.co/3ABRQnZI1Z
Here is what Twitter users have to say about Saroj Didi’s initiative:
Great initiative— Kalyan Karmakar (@Finelychopped) July 24, 2020
Amazing initiative @ankitv— Yash Nair (@nair_yashnair) July 24, 2020
Those are such good looking crabs!— Ramya J.S. D'Rozario (@samantha_rjsdr) July 24, 2020
Awesome initiative! pic.twitter.com/MKP552t4sK— Jyoti Rao (@jyotss) July 26, 2020
What are your thoughts on this cook-cum-entrepreneur and Vengulerkar, who is helping her achieve her goals?