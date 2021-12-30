e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Meow and fureverr: Vaani Kapoor shares adorable picture with her cat

Meow and fureverr: Vaani Kapoor shares adorable picture with her cat

The ‘Befikre’ star took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable picture of her snuggling up with her cat.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:13 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mumbai
The image shows Vaani Kapoor snuggling with her cat.
The image shows Vaani Kapoor snuggling with her cat.(Instagram/@vaanikapoor)
         

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor treated her fans with a cute adorable photo of her snuggling up with her cat.

The ‘Befikre’ star took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable picture of her snuggling up with her cat. In the caption, she wrote, “Love you meow and fureverrr.”

Opting for a no-makeup natural look, Vani can be seen lying down and snuggling up with her cat in similar poses. The post from the star has recieved over 86,000 likes.

Vani who was last seen in the super-hit 2019 movie ‘War’ had wrapped up the shoot for ‘Bell Bottom’ sometime back. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Bell Bottom’ marks Vaani’s first collaboration with the action superstar, Akshay Kumar which is slated for release on April 2, 2021.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Ram Temple: New technique likely to be adopted for construction of foundation
Ram Temple: New technique likely to be adopted for construction of foundation
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In