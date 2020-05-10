‘Miss you with every breath Ma’: Bansuri Swaraj remembers mom Sushma Swaraj on Mother’s Day

Updated: May 10, 2020 17:01 IST

To celebrate Mother’s Day, people are sharing various heartfelt posts on different social media platforms, especially on Twitter. Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of India’s former foreign minister who died last year, also shared a tweet. Bansuri Swaraj shared an image of herself with her mother along with a simple yet emotional caption.

“Happy Mother’s Day. Miss you with every breath Ma,” she tweeted. The image shows a young Sushma Swaraj with Bansuri Swaraj as a kid.

Happy Mother's Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma. pic.twitter.com/mARjqC07mq — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) May 10, 2020

Shared just a few hours ago, the tweet tugged at the heartstrings of many. Till now, it has gathered over 73,000 likes and close to 5,500 retweets. People are also dropping varied comments on the post.

“What an excellent tribute to Sushma ji,” wrote a Twitter user. “She was a dynamic lady,” commented another. “Most beautiful image....Can feel your loss. She was virtual mother figure and true inspiration to so many. She lives in many hearts,” expressed a third. “We all miss her too,” wrote another.