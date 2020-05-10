e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Miss you with every breath Ma’: Bansuri Swaraj remembers mom Sushma Swaraj on Mother’s Day

‘Miss you with every breath Ma’: Bansuri Swaraj remembers mom Sushma Swaraj on Mother’s Day

“Happy Mother’s Day. Miss you with every breath Ma,” Bansuri Swaraj tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: May 10, 2020 17:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a young Sushma Swaraj with Bansuri Swaraj as a kid.
The image shows a young Sushma Swaraj with Bansuri Swaraj as a kid.(Twitter/@BansuriSwaraj)
         

To celebrate Mother’s Day, people are sharing various heartfelt posts on different social media platforms, especially on Twitter. Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of India’s former foreign minister who died last year, also shared a tweet. Bansuri Swaraj shared an image of herself with her mother along with a simple yet emotional caption.

“Happy Mother’s Day. Miss you with every breath Ma,” she tweeted. The image shows a young Sushma Swaraj with Bansuri Swaraj as a kid.

Shared just a few hours ago, the tweet tugged at the heartstrings of many. Till now, it has gathered over 73,000 likes and close to 5,500 retweets. People are also dropping varied comments on the post.

“What an excellent tribute to Sushma ji,” wrote a Twitter user. “She was a dynamic lady,” commented another. “Most beautiful image....Can feel your loss. She was virtual mother figure and true inspiration to so many. She lives in many hearts,” expressed a third. “We all miss her too,” wrote another.

tags
top news
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In