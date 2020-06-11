Mom’s wholesome reaction to daughter getting a scholarship will make you smile ear to ear. Watch

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 12:31 IST

It is almost always great to see hard work and determination pay off. This feeling may be intensified when it is our own loved ones who succeed after putting their best foot forward. This mom’s wholesome reaction to her daughter getting into law school with a scholarship exemplifies the joy one feels when those close to us achieve great feats.

This 45-second-long clip was shared on Twitter on June 10. The video’s caption reveals that it shows a mom’s reaction when her daughter told her that she “got into law school with a $40,000 annual scholarship.”

As the recording begins, daughter Mel shows her mum, who is on the phone, an acceptance letter she received from DePaul University College of Law. The mother initially drops the piece of paper from sheer excitement. Mel, then, points out another clause in the offer which gets the mum straight-up dancing with emotions. It details how Mel would be the recipient of the Dean’s Scholarship for $40,000 for the academic year.

Now that is definitely some groove-worthy news.

If you need to see a little black joy, please watch my moms reaction when I told her I got into law school with a $40,000 annual scholarship 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KDo4c19WYl — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020

Since being shared, the video has received over 10.8 million views. Additionally, the tweet has more than over 2 lakh retweets and almost 1.5 million likes.

Mel also replied to her own post to share more information about her journey to this achievement and a screenshot of the offer letter:

I really feel compelled to let y’all know I self studied for the LSAT while working full time. It took me forever to pay off what I still owed my undergraduate school to get my transcripts. And I did not have a damn 4.0 GPA.



DONT EVER SELL YOURSELF SHORT OR GIVE UP WE NEED YOU — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to this cute mama and her studious daughter. One person said, “From one Mel to another, congratulations from a Sikh brother”. To which the original poster responded with, “Thank you, bro”.

One generous Twitter user wrote, “Congrats! I’ll buy your books and airfare to school next semester. DM and we can work out the details. Law school changed my life; I’m sure it will change yours”. Many others on the thread also offered to cover different schooling costs for the new law student to help make her journey through higher education a little simpler.

Another individual also left this funny comment.

That feeling when your mama on the phone telling ppl about your success ❤️ congrats! pic.twitter.com/uTNge4kDv2 — 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 (@young_prof_) June 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on this mother-daughter pair?

