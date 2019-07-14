Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 14, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Mumbai police celebrates birthday of 77-year-old woman, wins Twitter

The cops from the Khar Police Station wanted to make sure that Joshi didn’t feel lonely on her special day.

it's viral Updated: Jul 14, 2019 13:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Mumbai Police,Khar
Tweeple praised the officers of Khar police station for their efforts.(Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Kumud Joshi, a 77-year-old woman who lives alone in Khar, was certainly in for a surprise when officers of Mumbai police decided to pay her a visit. The police officials landed at her doorsteps on her birthday to celebrate the day with her. The cops from Khar Police Station wanted to make sure that Joshi didn’t feel lonely on her special day.

“77 year old Kumud Joshi ji lives alone in Khar but officials of Khar police station make sure she’s never lonely!” the department tweeted. “We tried to make her birthday special, you can send in your wishes too with #HBDKumudJi and we will make sure each wish reaches her,” they further wrote.

Tweeple took note of the post and praised the officers for their efforts. Of course, many wished Kumud Joshi a happy birthday.

Some people, however, also raised concerns. “A wonderful gesture for sure. But you have also increased her vulnerability by announcing to the world that she is living alone!” wrote a Twitter user. A few others voiced the same opinion.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s gesture?

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 12:58 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics