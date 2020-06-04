e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police thanks their ‘all weather friend’ in an Insta post. People are in awe

Mumbai Police thanks their ‘all weather friend’ in an Insta post. People are in awe

“Together, we can overcome any adversity!” Mumbai Police wrote in the post’s caption.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:55 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a Mumbai Police official standing on a beach.
The image shows a Mumbai Police official standing on a beach.(Instagam/Mumbai Police)
         

While dealing with the ongoing pandemic, Maharashtra also had to face the raging Cyclone Nisarga yesterday. Mumbai Police, who is working relentlessly to deal with the adversities to keep people safe, has taken to Instagram to share a note of gratitude. In the post, they thanked their ‘all weather friends’ – the people of Mumbai. They expressed their appreciation towards Mumbaikars for following rules and regulations during the trying times.

The department also shared a video with a positive caption that reads, “Together, we can overcome any adversity!”

The video is a collection of different shots and images detailing the work done by Mumbai Police. It also shows how people of the city are helping police by following the rules. The video ends with, “Thank you. You have made our being on duty worthy. Thank you Mumbai for weathering the storm together.”

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 33,000 likes – and counting. People flooded the post’s comments section with all sorts of appreciative reactions. They lauded the department for doing an amazing job and some also called the cops the “real heroes.”

“Mumbai Police rocks!” wrote an Instagram user. “Hats off sir, no words can ever describe the tremendous work done by the police,” expressed another. “Mumbai is grateful for Mumbai Police,” wrote a third and several others expressed the same notion.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
LIVE: Rajasthan reports 68 new Covid-19 cases, state tally at 9,270
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Toyota Fortuner facelift breaks cover, gets bolder styling cues
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In