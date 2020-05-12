Nagpur Police tells people ‘don’t be a Majnu’ from the film welcome to share this message

it-s-viral

Updated: May 12, 2020 19:44 IST

With the entire country under lockdown, authorities, every now and then, are taking to social media to share various advisory messages to urge people to stay indoors. Many are also taking various references from Bollywood movies to drive home various important messages. Nagpur Police too joined the trend to put forth this essential advisory for people.

Taking to Twitter, the department shared an image which shows the character Majnu from the film Welcome. A caption on the image reads, “Aye tum log bhi chalo mere sath (You guys come with me too).”

In the caption, the department wrote that “even a single person can do the essential shopping.” Nagpur Police then advised people not to be a ‘Majnu’ for their friends.

When even a single person can do the essential shopping...



Don't be a 'Majnu' for your friends: pic.twitter.com/dF3onr0ILE — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 12, 2020

The witty advisory post sparked all sorts of reactions online with many praising the department.

“We have the coolest police,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nailed it,” expressed another. “Kya baat hai,” said another.

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s tweet?