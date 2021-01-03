e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Norwegian diplomat shares fascinating video of bird catching its prey. Watch

Norwegian diplomat shares fascinating video of bird catching its prey. Watch

“Mother Earth is amazing,’ wrote Erik Solheim while sharing this clip.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a bird which has a fish in its claws.
The image shows a bird which has a fish in its claws. (Twitter/@ErikSolheim)
         

Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim often shares recordings of various wondrous wildlife on his Twitter account. This recent share is no different. Watching this clip, which shows a bird catching its prey, may leave you in absolute awe.

Solheim shared this 40-second-long recording on his Twitter account on January 2. “Mother Earth is amazing! What a dive!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip shows a bird diving face-first from high up in the air into a water body. After a few seconds of being submerged, the bird rises, flutters its wings around and takes flight. However, the animal isn’t alone. It is gripping onto a fish that it has just caught from the water with its claws.

Check out the fantastic dive that Solheim praised below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this video has garnered over 2.2 lakh views. The tweet in itself has more than 1,700 likes and has simultaneously amassed many comments from netizens.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “What a dive”.

Another individual wrote, “Look at those wings”. “Truly amazing,” read one comment under the share.

A Twitter user stated, “Spectacular,” while somebody else proclaimed, “This is the meaning of accurate target. Nature’s teaching to us”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In