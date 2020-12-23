e-paper
Pangolin rescued as police busts wildlife trade racket in Odisha

The seized pangolin will be handed over to Nandankan zoo authorities.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Cuttack, Odisha
The image shows the rescued pangolin.
The image shows the rescued pangolin.(ANI)
         

Busting an illegal wildlife trade racket, Odisha Police rescued a pangolin and arrested a person in this connection near Biribati Canal Road in Kandarpur area of Cuttack district last evening.

After busting an illegal wildlife trade racket, police said the accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Dalai, resident of Dihasahi, in Jagatsinghpur district.

In an official statement, police said, “On the basis of reliable information about a deal of sale of live Pangolin by wildlife criminals, STF team conducted a raid at Kandarpur area in Cuttack district on the evening of December 22, which resulted in the arrest of one accused namely Santosh Kumar Dalai, resident of Dihasahi, in Jagatsinghpur district.”

Police said the accused was not able to produce any valid authority in support of the possession of live pangolin and therefore arrested him.

“A case under of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered against the accused and he was produced in Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate in Cuttack today, i.e. December 23,” police added.

It further informed that the seized pangolin will be handed over to Nandankan zoo authorities.

