Potato sack but make it fashion? Looks like potato sack pants are the new trend

Potato sack but make it fashion? Looks like potato sack pants are the new trend

IPS officer Arun Bothra shared this picture from his official Twitter account, which garnered varied reactions from netizens.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:36 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows potato pants.
The image shows potato pants. (Twitter/@arunbothra)
         

With 2020 approaching its end, if you thought that you’d seen it all, then think again. Here is a new funny fashion trend that will most probably make you scratch your head and say, “What?”. But don’t just take our word for it. Check out these potato sack pants for yourself to see if they’re ‘apeeling’ or if they make you want to say, “Thank you, next”.

IPS Officer Arun Bothra shared this picture from his official Twitter account on November 24. “Okay,” reads the text shared alongside the image.

The photograph in question shows, you guessed it, potato sack pants.

If seeing that post has left you bamboozled, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, the tweet has accumulated over 8,400 likes and varied reactions from netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Heights of upcycling”.

Another individual wrote, “Merchandise came packed in jute gunny bags and an enterprising designer took two and stitched them together to make drawstring pants. The inner is cool Egyptian cotton so that your skin does not rip and tear off”. “Sweet potato,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

“Household products manufactured entirely with indigenous technology,” reads the text shared alongside the image when loosely translated from Hindi.

Another individual wrote, “This creativity was definitely there a few years ago… Idea is good, but it can be embroidery on pant too,” in Hindi while sharing this picture.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you find the clothing item ‘spudtacular’ or was it not up your alley?

