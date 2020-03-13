e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Prince Charles avoids handshake, opts for Namaste. Watch

Prince Charles avoids handshake, opts for Namaste. Watch

In the video, Prince Charles, 71, could be seen greeting people with a Namaste.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 13, 2020 11:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Image shows Prince Charles greeting people with Namaste.
Image shows Prince Charles greeting people with Namaste. (Screengrab)
         

Amid the growing coronavirus scare, a video of Prince Charles greeting people with an Indian-style “namaste” has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens impressed.

In the video, Prince Charles, 71, could be seen greeting people with a namaste at the yearly Prince’s Trust Awards which was held on Wednesday at the London Palladium. Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFC) officer, shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption: “Namaste... See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on how to do namaste properly.”

In the shared video, Prince Charles could be seen getting out of his vehicle and extending his hand to greet one of the guests before he quickly changes his gesture to a namaste upon realising the precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As the post went viral, social media went abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “Now our millennials will accept it because the whites are doing it. But had any Indian done on social gathering before COVID-19, he would have been ridiculed by the same lot.” Another wrote, “Slowly but surely our way of greeting is picking up worldwide.” “After Yoga... Namaste would be the biggest export... Now experts will dive in and create various flavours of authentic Namaskar to suit their international clients,” read one post. Another user remarked, “In my opinion, this form of greeting makes more sense.”

tags
top news
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
‘Govt in stupor’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over coronavirus-linked market crash
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Sensex, Nifty recover partially as markets reopen after 45 minutes halt
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Google employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
LIVE| Nepal scraps climbing permits for Mt. Everest amid covid-19 outbreak
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news