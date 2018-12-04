Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: Food meets fashion in these deserts inspired by Bollywood brides

It’s raining wedding photos on social media at the moment. Just when we were done swiping through all the amazing pictures from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s gorgeous wedding, photos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding - that just dropped - got us all oohing and aahing. And if all these pictures aren’t exciting enough, now there are also pictures of some beautiful deserts inspired by all our recent Bollywood brides.

From actor Anushka Sharma who tied the knot with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in December last year to Priyanka Chopra who is the most recent Bollywood bride to walk down the aisle, celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra has shared her version of special treats inspired by the all the actors. Food wonderfully meets fashion in these deserts. Take a look:

“The wedding that broke the internet, #Virushka,” says the caption for these special macaroons inspired by Anushka’s mehendi outfit. Too pretty too eat? We think so!

The stunning Anamika Khanna lehenga Sonam Kapoor wore for her reception inspired these special cupcakes. Yummy!

One of the more striking looks pulled off by Deepika during her wedding functions translated into this special treat. Deepika’s dramatic Sabyasachi outfit and look was described by her husband, actor Ranveer Singh as ‘Frida Kahlo on acid’. Wonder how he’d describe this desert?

Last but not least, Priyanka’s gorgeous multi-coloured Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit from her mehndi ceremony translated into this ‘colour riot cake’. Quite the feast for the eyes, we’d say.

Which of these deserts would you like to get your hands on?

First Published: Dec 04, 2018