Pune Police and Mumbai Police’s Holi tweets for miscreants get Hindi song twist

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 13:27 IST

Highlights Different police departments are dropping Holi tweets

Pune Police and Mumbai Police used Hindi songs in their tweets

The tweets have sparked all sorts of reactions online

Happy Holi! The festival of colours is finally here. It’s a day many were eagerly waiting for, at least the ones who love colours. And it shows as the day is being celebrated across the country with great fervour. In fact, many are also taking to social media to express their enthusiasm surrounding the day or to simply wish others. Among them are different police departments. However, their tweets are not just about wishing people. Some departments are also dishing out cautionary messages for the potential perpetrators.

Two such departments are Pune Police and Mumbai Police. Their posts have captured people’s attention because of their Hindi song twist.

Pune police shared what they think when they see “hooligans on streets.” Using a line from a famous song of the 1990 movie Dil, the department tweeted this:

Mumbai police picked a popular Holi song to put forth a message for the “miscreants.” They chose a song from the movie Elaan released back in 1971. Check out what they shared:

People dropped all sorts of comments on both the tweets. While some praised the creativity of the departments, others simply extended their Holi wishes.

“Happy Holi to all you people,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sending lots of love and warm wishes on Holi to you,” wrote another. “You guys are really creative,” commented a third. “I believe that is what Pune Police do 24 x 7 every day but on the occasion of Holi you are just reminding Pune citizens of your firm resolve to maintain law and order and peace with a touch of humour,” praised a fourth.

What do you think of the Holi tweets?