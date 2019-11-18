e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Shah Rukh Naan, Salman Paan: Mumbai eatery serves food with Bollywood twist

A restaurant in Mumbai has crafted a menu that has imaginatively named dishes themed around top stars .

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
The restaurant, Hitchki, has unveiled a Bollywood thali called “Gogo Tussi Great Ho”.
The restaurant, Hitchki, has unveiled a Bollywood thali called “Gogo Tussi Great Ho”.(Instagram)
         

Bollywood buffs can now have slice of Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan -- literally!

A restaurant in Mumbai has crafted a menu that has imaginatively named dishes themed around top stars .

The restaurant, Hitchki, has unveiled a Bollywood thali called “Gogo Tussi Great Ho”, in line with its theme of nostalgia and memories.

The thaali offers a wholesome meal with a slice of Bollywood -- Paneeriti Butter Masala, Shahrukh Naan, Alia Bhaat, Salman Paan, KatRahiHaiNa Salad, Priyanka Kopra Chutney, Koffee With Garam, Anupam Kheer and Chickna Ranaut Masala.

Apart from the “Gogo Tussi Great Ho” thali, the restaurant’s menu also includes dishes named Chakna, Back In Time, MBA (Momo, Bao and All), Tere Mere Beech Mein, Kitne Aloo The and Kebab Mein Haddi.

“At the heart of Hitchki, is Bollywood dipped in sweet nostalgia. It’s our inspiration and driving force. With Gogo Tussi Great Ho, we raise a toast to the evergreen Gogo, one of cinema’s nicest bad guys,” Arjun Raj Kher, Brand Head of Hitchki.

tags
top news
SC agrees to hear P Chidambaram’s plea against Delhi HC order refusing him bail
SC agrees to hear P Chidambaram’s plea against Delhi HC order refusing him bail
Parliament Winter Session: Cong says Centre internationalised Kashmir issue
Parliament Winter Session: Cong says Centre internationalised Kashmir issue
Sharad Arvind Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India
Sharad Arvind Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category, likely to dip further
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category, likely to dip further
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Justice SA Bobde takes oath as 47th CJI, succeeds Ranjan Gogoi
Justice SA Bobde takes oath as 47th CJI, succeeds Ranjan Gogoi
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News