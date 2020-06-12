e-paper
Sweetie the alligator being carried like a baby by its hooman is both scary and cute. Watch

The man seen in the video is Louie Morehead who adopted the blind alligator and named it Sweetie.

Jun 12, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man carrying the alligator named Sweetie.
The image shows the man carrying the alligator named Sweetie. (TikTok/rachel_bowman)
         

The Internet is flooded with all sorts of pet videos which mostly make many go “aww.” Those videos capture the adorable bond of love between a human and their pet. This video of a man carrying his pet like a little kid may also make you say it’s cute but not before it scares you a little or a lot. Named Sweetie, the man’s pet is not a ball of fur or even a crawling reptile but an alligator.

This unusual pet-human bond came to the limelight after TikTok user Rachel Bowman shared the video of the duo. “Why does this sum up Florida so well?” she wrote.

The video shows an alligator lying in front of a restaurant wearing a yellow colour T-shirt. A man picks up the animal, just like one would do with a kid, and goes inside the eatery. As they walk inside, the reptile keeps on wagging its tail - just like a very good boi.

The man in the video is identified as Louie Morehead, the owner of the very eatery where the duo is seen entering, reports Florida Today. Morehead rescued the blind alligator and named it Sweetie. He said when the reptile was small it got injured and soon after that Morehead adopted it. “She had such a calm and docile personality,” he added.

@rachel_bowman

Why does this sum up Florida so well? ##florida ##justfloridathings ##alligator ##gator ##gatorman ##floridaman

♬ original sound - rachel_bowman

Since beings shared the video has garnered over 2.3 million views – and the numbers are still increasing. It has also gathered more than 6 lakh likes and close to 7,100 comments.

People flooded the post’s comments section with all sorts of reactions. From surprised to scared, TikTok users conveyed an array of emotions.

“I’ve been there! That guy is super nice, rescues bunch of reptiles. They used to have a smaller crocodile baby inside the shop too!” wrote a TikTok user who claimed they know Morehead. “That is actually very cute,” expressed another. “Nope! So scary!” commented a third. “That’s it! Enough Internet for today,” wrote another.

“Dad no! Please let me stay outside. I will be good, I promise. Dad! Come on, please dad,” wrote another while trying the guess the alligator’s perspective.

“Did the gator legit have a shirt on?” wrote another and others too shared different comments on the reptile’s cute attire.

“Lol! A little scary but cute though,” commented a TikTok user and we agree.

What do you think of the video?

