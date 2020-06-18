Teacher shares 10 of the funniest things her student have said. Prepare to LOL

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:48 IST

Being a teacher to tiny humans and imparting knowledge to them is no easy feat. But the job can come with its own perks. This teacher has shared a Twitter thread on the funniest things her students have said and it’s downright hilarious.

Twitter user Emily Kooistra posted a tweet detailing how she has a habit of noting down the funny things her students say. “At the end of each year I update it and typically find myself cry laughing as I read through previous years,” she says in her tweet. Now, she’s sharing her top 10 favourites and they’re bound to make anyone giggle.

Since being shared on June 16, her tweet has collected over 3 lakh likes and more than 36,000 retweets - and counting.

I have a book where I record funny things my students say. At the end of each year I update it and typically find myself cry laughing as I read through previous years. Here are my top 10. — Emily Kooistra (@emily_kooistra) June 16, 2020

From their unwavering confidence in their teacher Miss K to saying why Mickey Mouse should be rated ‘R’, here’s what the students have said:

9. "Mickey Mouse should be rated ‘R’. He says ‘gosh’." — Emily Kooistra (@emily_kooistra) June 16, 2020

These kids sure have a lot of confidence in their teacher

8. Lockdown Drill-

"Well, if he was by the window and looked scary, you could just punch him in the face, Miss K." Their confidence in me is overwhelming. — Emily Kooistra (@emily_kooistra) June 16, 2020

From getting the right picture to making it though baseball practice, these kids sure have a lot on their minds.

6. Prayer time-

"Dear God, please help my baseball practice after school not to be, like, long....and hurtful." — Emily Kooistra (@emily_kooistra) June 16, 2020

Kids also have their understanding of things which can often be really funny

3. Me: I have a special place in my heart for Tootsie Rolls.

Student: Isn’t that special place supposed to be for Jesus? — Emily Kooistra (@emily_kooistra) June 16, 2020

Also, how funny is it when kids get sassy

2. Student A: Can we use markers?

Me: I would prefer crayons or colored pencils.

Student B: And what she prefers is going to happen, people! — Emily Kooistra (@emily_kooistra) June 16, 2020

And finally, this really innocent comment

1. Me: If you spill your soup on the carpet again today, I will not be a happy camper.

Student: Why are you always camping? — Emily Kooistra (@emily_kooistra) June 16, 2020

The comments on the tweets are hilarious.

“These were so funny. Thank you for sharing,” comments an individual. “All these are awesome I’m laughing so hard,” posts another.

What do you think about these?

