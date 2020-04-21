e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Teen’s SOS about treatment for COVID-19 positive father goes viral. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey assures assistance

Teen’s SOS about treatment for COVID-19 positive father goes viral. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey assures assistance

Pratibha Gupta recorded a video in which she claimed that her father wasn’t getting proper treatment.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:22 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP shared a video in which MLA Dilip Pandey explains the entire incident.
An 18-year-old’s plea for proper treatment for her father went viral all over social media and prompted a reply from AAP MLA Dilip Pandey. Pratibha Gupta, along with her mother Shweta, recorded a video in which she claimed that her father wasn’t getting proper treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) where he was taken after testing positive for coronavirus. The mother-daughter duo pleaded for help in the video. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey replied to the SOS and promised immediate help.

In a series of tweets and a video, Pratibha explained that her father was admitted at Fortis Hospital, in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on April 16. She added that on April 18 he was shifted to LNJP hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“He called yesterday, told us that he was being taken to quarantine facility and was kept in a room for 9 hours and again shifted to the hospital ward stating that it was too late. Today at 5 am, his fever is 102C and yet no doctors. Please help,” she tweeted.

The duo mentioned in their video that he was awaiting treatment.

As the video went viral, Pandey replied to Pratibha and her mother’s plea and assured help.

He later tweeted to confirm that doctors had attended to the patient.

Pratibha also took to Twitter to share an update on her father’s treatment.

AAP also shared this video in which Pandey explains the entire incident:

Earlier, a Delhi Police constable helped a diabetic senior citizen by delivering medicines to him. The senior citizen had called the Station House Officer (SHO) North Rohini and explained that he was diabetic and suffering from severe body ache. He needed to take some medicines but couldn’t go to the chemist shop. A constable helped procure the medicines and helped the senior citizen out.

