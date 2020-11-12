e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘The floor is lava’: Omar Abdullah shares video of Andri Ragettli’s amazing balancing skills

‘The floor is lava’: Omar Abdullah shares video of Andri Ragettli’s amazing balancing skills

The recording was initially shared on the official Twitter account of the Olympics organisation.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 20:30 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows freestyle skier Andri Ragettli.
The image shows freestyle skier Andri Ragettli.(Twitter/@Olympics)
         

Some of you may have played the game “the floor is lava” as kids. For those who aren’t familiar with the game, here is a rundown. The game’s aim is to not let one’s feet touch the floor as the ground is supposed to be ‘lava’. The game primarily involves a whole lot of jumping from surface to surface within a room and many giggles. However, this freestyle skier, Andri Ragettli, appears to be giving the game a makeover. Ragettli’s balancing skills have left many in awe, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah.

Initially posted on the official Twitter account of the Olympics organisation, the recording is one minute long. “The floor is lava!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip shows Ragettli making his way through an obstacle course made up of various objects. He jumps over and on a diverse range of things with excellent balance.

Check it out for yourself here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform on November 11, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It has amassed over 4,100 likes and many appreciative comments.

Abdullah retweeted the recording with text reading, “This is some crazy balancing here”. His tweet garnered over 1,700 likes.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commented on Abdullah’s post. He said, “Yes, I thought it was an elaborate gymnastic metaphor for Indian politics”.

Here are some other reactions from tweeple:

What are your thoughts on the share? Did it leave you in awe too?

