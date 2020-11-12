‘The floor is lava’: Omar Abdullah shares video of Andri Ragettli’s amazing balancing skills

it-s-viral

Some of you may have played the game “the floor is lava” as kids. For those who aren’t familiar with the game, here is a rundown. The game’s aim is to not let one’s feet touch the floor as the ground is supposed to be ‘lava’. The game primarily involves a whole lot of jumping from surface to surface within a room and many giggles. However, this freestyle skier, Andri Ragettli, appears to be giving the game a makeover. Ragettli’s balancing skills have left many in awe, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah.

Initially posted on the official Twitter account of the Olympics organisation, the recording is one minute long. “The floor is lava!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip shows Ragettli making his way through an obstacle course made up of various objects. He jumps over and on a diverse range of things with excellent balance.

Check it out for yourself here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform on November 11, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It has amassed over 4,100 likes and many appreciative comments.

Abdullah retweeted the recording with text reading, “This is some crazy balancing here”. His tweet garnered over 1,700 likes.

This is some crazy balancing here 👇🏼 https://t.co/Kqda2GKbJs — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 12, 2020

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commented on Abdullah’s post. He said, “Yes, I thought it was an elaborate gymnastic metaphor for Indian politics”.

. Yes, I thought it was an elaborate gymnastic metaphor for Indian politics! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 12, 2020

