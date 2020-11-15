e-paper
This video of baby tortoises eating a hibiscus flower is oddly calming. Watch

This video of baby tortoises eating a hibiscus flower is oddly calming. Watch

“Watching this is soothing,” commented a Reddit user on the share.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:50 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has collected a ton of reactions from netizens.
The clip has collected a ton of reactions from netizens. (Reddit/MTPokitz)
         

Do you have post Diwali blues that you’re trying to get over? Do you need something to divert your attention from the fact that yet another Monday is almost already here? If the answers to these questions is yes, then here’s something that can offer you some help. This clip shows a bunch of baby tortoises eating a hibiscus flower and is adorable to watch.

The share has been posted by Reddit user MTPokitz. Within 15 hours of being shared, the clip has collected over 28,300 upvotes - and still very much counting.

The clip shows 12 tortoises sitting on a large plate with the hibiscus flower in the centre. You can see them nibbling on the flower.

baby tortoises eating a hibiscus flower from r/aww

The share, since being posted has collected a ton of reactions from netizens.

“Watching this is soothing,” wrote an individual. To this, another commented, “Now I want turtles just to watch them chomp”. We get the feeling.

“Why are tortoises such ineffective eaters? Every video of them eating has them gumming at whatever they’re trying to eat and failing to get any 90% of the time,” commented a third. “Like three groups of baby ninja turtles munching on a delicate, crispy flower pizza,” posted a fourth.

A Reddit user who has a tortoise shared, “Our tortoise friggin loves hibiscus! Thankfully my dad can grow it, I can’t keep a plant alive.”

What do you think about this short clip?

