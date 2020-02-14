Valentine’s Day 2020: Tale of a man and his rescue dog is ‘true love’. Shraddha Kapoor likes it too

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:15 IST

Valentine’s Day is here and people across the globe are celebrating this day with gusto. While some are expressing their love to the special ones, others are celebrating the day by participating in varied events. This day, however, is not just for the significant other. It’s also a day which celebrates the love we see all around. In today’s edition of different-tales-of-love, we have the story of a man and his love for a rescue dog. Don’t blame us if the story leaves you teary-eyed with happiness.

Shared on the Humans of Bombay Facebook and Instagram pages, the story details how a man brought home a rescue dog and it changed their lives – for better.

“One evening, my friends and I were walking the neighborhood dogs when they pounced on this little puppy. Scared, the pup jumped inside the garden fence and came out only after I intervened,” says the man. Then he revealed that he couldn’t believe how small the animal was but what mesmerized him was “her skin having all the possible colors a dog can have.” “Her big brown eyes overpowered her little face - she was lost and scared,” he added.

With no information about the dog’s owner, he decided to take her home. He also gave the details to a nearby vendor, in case someone comes looking for her. When after ten days no one came looking for her, he decided to adopt her.

He then detailed how for first four days the pooch whimpered and barked all night. He also shared how they made her a cozy bed out of old sheets but she kept on sleeping next to his pillow. “I’d pet her and she’d put her paws on my little finger to feel safe,” he recalled. Eventually, his mom named her angel and she became a part of his life, forever.

Angel sleeping with her human.

The rest of the post goes on explaining how Angel changed their lives. From the whole family going to vet with her to decorating the entire house on Angel’s birthday, their lives – happily – now revolves around the four-legged wonder.

“Whether it’s birthdays, trips or just going for a walk, everyone’s life revolves around her. And we’re more than okay with it too - no complaints. She’s the boss of the house; not to mention, the glue that holds the family together!” he further added.

People were in awe of the story and it left many emotional. In fact, actress Shraddha Kapoor liked the Instagram post too. People have varied comments to drop on the post. While some wrote that the story is wholesome, others commented how they want to spend their Valentine’s Day with a dog. There were also those who wrote that this is what “true love” looks like.

“I want to spend my valentine with dogs around me,” wrote an Instagram user. “Talk about true love,” commented another. “Ah! My heart,” wrote a third.

Rescue dog named Angel.

“Let me wipe my heart off the floor.... a man who loves his puppy like his own child...and Angel is so pretty. I wonder if he is single,” cheekily wrote a Facebook user. “Such a sweet bond...the best thing is...Angel has made you and your family realize that how much you love to be with each other…while taking care of her you all are celebrating humanity-love-compassion in true sense,” commented another. “What a beautiful story of pure unconditional love between Angel and her hoomans,” wrote a third.

Angel with her birthday treats.

What do you think of the bond between Angel and her human?