e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video of cats fighting on a rooftop reminds people of Mufasa-Scar scene from The Lion King, gets over 5 million views

Video of cats fighting on a rooftop reminds people of Mufasa-Scar scene from The Lion King, gets over 5 million views

A video of a fight between two cats, thankfully without the deadly end result, has reminded people about a scene from the film The Lion King.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 08, 2020 19:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two cats engaged in battle.
The image shows the two cats engaged in battle.(Twitter@Morgainsa)
         

How many of you remember the scene from the animated movie The Lion King where Scar kills Mufasa? In case you’re scratching your head trying to place the exact scene, let’s refresh your memory.

In this beloved Disney classic, the antagonist Scar lures Simba, King Mufasa’s son and heir, into a dangerous wildebeest stampede. The King reaches the place in an attempt to save his son and manages to do so, but Scar, quite cunningly, throws him into the stampede. The scene shows Scar standing on top of a hill and Mufasa hanging from the cliff. Now, a video of a fight between two cats, thankfully without the deadly end result, has reminded people about the scene from the film. There’s a possibility that after seeing the clip, you’ll think that too.

Shared by a Twitter user with the caption “Long live the king,” a reference from the film, the clip was tweeted on September 6.

Take a look at the clip to see if it reminds you of the Lion King too:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 6.1 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received close to 3.7 lakh likes and more than 1.3 lakh retweets.

“I received this over a WhatsApp group. Credit to whoever made this edit,” wrote a Twitter user and shared an edited version of the video. Guess what the edit is about:

Here’s what others tweeted who were instantly reminded of the film after seeing the video:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed
Farmer gets electricity bill of over Rs 3 crore for 2 months. This followed
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In