Home / It's Viral / Video of kids enjoying on makeshift seesaw in Madhya Pradesh village wins praise. Watch

Video of kids enjoying on makeshift seesaw in Madhya Pradesh village wins praise. Watch

It’s a seesaw and merry-go-round at the same time.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:04 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the children spinning around on their swing.
The image shows the children spinning around on their swing. (Twitter/@SherSingh_IAS)
         

When it comes to resourcefulness, these kids in a village in Madhya Pradesh deserve full marks. A video shows these children having a gala time on a makeshift seesaw they put together using just two logs. Their video is winning them a ton of praise on Twitter.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Sher Singh Meena on his handle. He explains in the video that the “kids made their own seesaw by jugaad”. And they can be seen enjoying it completely. “Really playing games gives happiness and fuels creativity in kids,” he adds in his tweet.

The clip shows a long log placed on the tip of a smaller one that’s fixed in the ground. Two children can be seen sitting on the opposite ends of the longer log spinning around on their makeshift swing. It seems like a seesaw and merry-go-round all at the same time.

Posted on June 12, the video has collected over 200 likes and many reactions.

“Better than normal seesaw,” comments an individual. “This is an old technology, I used to play in my childhood,” posts another. “Creativity at its best,” exclaims a third.

Have you seen a swing like this? Would you like to try it?

Also Read | Saree-clad woman aces backflip, video is all kinds of wow. Watch

